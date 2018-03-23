Recycling rises in Wigan after bin round shake-up

Six months after bin collections changed in Wigan borough, recycling rates continue to increase, council chiefs have revealed.

Since the introduction of the three-weekly black bin rounds, the area’s recycling rate has increased from 43 per cent to 49 per cent which is bucking the recycling trend across the country which is in decline.

In total the council will save £2m a year moving to a three-weekly collection and this money can be invested in frontline services and services for the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Through managing its finances and transforming services the council has also recently pledged to make no further cuts to frontline services before 2020.

A new environmental and enforcement team, created when the collection changes came in, is also helping tackle environmental crime, including fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling.

The team now works seven days a week so is able to deal with issues at weekends. It is also trialling CCTV cameras which will further help them to gather evidence to catch offenders.

Last year the team saw a reduction in fly-tipping reports by 35 per cent.

Due to the Easter bank holidays, bin collections will change for all borough residents next week. There will be no collections on Good Friday so all residents will have their bin collected a day earlier than usual.

Collection will be as normal week commencing April 2. The dates are highlighted on all residents’ collection calendars that were distributed to households in September so residents are reminded to follow their calendars.