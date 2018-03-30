Restaurant and bar plans for The Beeches

A popular restaurant and bar business is set to take over a former Wigan hotel which closed suddenly last year.

Hospitality firm Elle R Leisure has submitted an application to the town hall to transform the former Beeches in Standish into the latest outlet in its chain.

The company runs the famous Albert’s chain in Manchester, Didsbury and Worsley, and will make Wigan its fourth location if the plan is successful.

The School Lane premises shut in mysterious circumstances 14 months ago, with staff abruptly told there was no longer work for them and customers, some of whom had weddings booked at the venue, forced to make emergency rearrangements.

The blueprints propose partial demolition and alteration of existing buildings and erection of new single-storey extensions to the side and rear to create an upgraded restaurant, bar and function venue, including new access and parking area. It is not currently proposed to continue operating as a hotel but would continue catering for functions.

The plans have so far been met with mostly positive reaction from local residents.

A spokesman for community forum Standish Voice said: “These look like ambitious plans to transform and protect one of Standish’s most-loved buildings and also bring a quality restaurant to the village.

"The quality of Albert’s restaurants is well known and the whole community is looking forward to one opening here. We hope this can kick-start major investment in the village centre, only adding to making Standish a great place to live in.”

The application is currently pending consideration, with a decision expected by early May.