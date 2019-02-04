Special needs care home plan for house

A residential house will be converted into an eight-bedroom care home if a new planning application is approved.

Documents have been submitted to the town hall which outline plans for a care facility in Thomas Street, Hindley Green, which would be housed in what is currently a residential dwelling.

The proposals would involve internal alterations and conversion of an existing garage to create the residential care home for people with learning disabilities.

The existing building is currently a seven-bedroom family home, but has been identified by the developers Heathcotes Group as matching the criteria required by the Care Quality Commission to provide accommodation which will promote integration of service users into the local community.

There is no intention of undertaking any external alterations to the appearance of the building, apart from replacing the garage door with two windows to convert the space into a pair of en-suite bedrooms.

There will also be room for off-road parking for at least eight vehicles, including a disabled space, says the plan submitted to Wigan Council.

If given the green light, there will be a total of 20 staff employed on a three-shift basis, providing eight staff on site during the day and two to three at night, so that there is always some available for any service users who might need help during the night.

The Heathcotes Group is one of the most experienced providers of residential care for adults with a learning disability, with over 200 bespoke placements across 65 specialist services in the UK.

It has and have been a trusted partner to over 50 local authorities and Clinical Commissioning Groups since 2004.

Heathcotes provides “person-centred” specialist residential accommodation for adults with learning disabilities and mental illness, and associated “challenging behaviours.”

It says it has “a wealth of experience” in providing living environments that closely resemble typical family homes, with each of their services having only a small number of beds.

This enables it to provide “spacious, high quality environments that their service users require” it says.

The application is currently pending consideration, with a decision target date of March 18.

Full details of the proposals can be viewed at wigan.gov.uk using the reference A/18/86493/CU