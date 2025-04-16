Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 150,000 tonnes of waste was collected in Wigan, new figures show.

However, a group representing local councils warned they will need more time and money to adapt to new recycling rules set to begin next year.

The latest figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show 140,386 tonnes of waste were collected by Wigan Council in the year to March 2024.

This includes waste collected directly from households, as well as street bins, street sweepings, and waste from council parks and grounds.

Of the 134,384 tonnes of household waste collected, 69,273 were sent for recycling, composting or reuse, meaning the area had a recycling rate of 52 per cent.

This was in line with the rate a year earlier.

Across England, the recycling rate for waste from households was 44 per cent in 2023, up from 43 per cent in 2022, while the total amount of waste handled by local authorities increased by two per cent to 25.1 million tonnes.

The amount of this sent to landfill (1.4 million tonnes) decreased by 22 per cent on the previous year and accounted for six per cent of all local authority waste.

However, an extra half a million tonnes was sent for incineration.

From the end of March, businesses have been required to separate paper and card from other recyclable materials, with these new rules set to apply to household waste from next April.

Coun Adam Hug, an environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: "Public satisfaction with local waste services remains very high, which councils have worked hard to achieve. What works in urban centres is different to rural communities.

"However, the separate collection of paper and card will require additional resources and time for implementation from April 2026.

"It’s also very important different councils have local flexibility where the additional bin is not practical, for instance due to inadequate space."

The Government has said it remains committed to achieving a "zero-waste economy" and wants to increase investment in critical infrastructure and green jobs.

It also intends to launch a Deposit Return Scheme for single-use drinks containers in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in October 2027.

In Wigan, each household generated an average of 426.5 tonnes of waste over 12 months, slightly less than the 426.9 tonnes generated in the previous year.

The figures also show 3,507 tonnes which were sent to be recycled in the area, were ultimately rejected.

Waste Minister Mary Creagh said: "More recycling will end the avalanche of rubbish plaguing our streets and reduce the pollution poisoning our rivers and seas.

"But this small increase should not distract from the fact that household recycling rates have stalled - and for years have failed to show significant improvement.

"We are taking bold action to reset this. Through our packaging reforms we will streamline recycling and stimulate more than £10 billion of investment in recycling capability over the next decade – jumpstarting our recycling rates and moving us closer to a more circular economy."