This is when bins in Wigan will emptied over the Easter period
The long Easter bank holiday weekend is almost here, but how will you know when to put the recycling out? Don’t worry, it’s bin sorted.
With all those empty boxes and wrappers lying around from chocolate Easter eggs, you’re going to be filling up your bins and doing your recycling a lot more than usual and the bank holiday will mess up your routine and change your bin days around.
Wigan Council says bins will be emptied a day earlier this week, so make sure you don’t miss the collection.
Normal collection day: Easter collection day:
Tuesday Monday, April 11
Wednesday Tuesday, April 12
Thursday Wednesday, April 13
Friday Thursday, April 14
Bin collections will return to their usual days from Monday, April 18.
For anyone who misses their collection day this week or has extra rubbish, household waste and recycling centres across the borough remain open.
For more information, visit Wigan Council’s website