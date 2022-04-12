This is when bins in Wigan will emptied over the Easter period

The long Easter bank holiday weekend is almost here, but how will you know when to put the recycling out? Don’t worry, it’s bin sorted.

By Holly Pritchard
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:45 pm

With all those empty boxes and wrappers lying around from chocolate Easter eggs, you’re going to be filling up your bins and doing your recycling a lot more than usual and the bank holiday will mess up your routine and change your bin days around.

Read More

Read More
Here's how Wigan mums and dads can plan Easter on a budget as the cost of living...

Wigan Council says bins will be emptied a day earlier this week, so make sure you don’t miss the collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Normal collection day: Easter collection day:

Tuesday Monday, April 11

Wednesday Tuesday, April 12

Thursday Wednesday, April 13

Bins are being emptied a day earlier this week

Friday Thursday, April 14

Bin collections will return to their usual days from Monday, April 18.

For anyone who misses their collection day this week or has extra rubbish, household waste and recycling centres across the borough remain open.

For more information, visit Wigan Council’s website

WiganWigan Council