Vast nature reserve born of Wigan and Leigh's mining past receives national recognition
An historic expanse of former coal mines in Wigan and Leigh has been recognised for its importance for nature and the local community.
The newly named Flashes of Wigan and Leigh has been formally declared a National Nature Reserve (NNR) by Natural England bringing Wigan Council, Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Forestry England together to protect more than 1,800 acres of wetlands.
They were originally formed through the flooding of land which had subsided due to significant coal mining during the 1800s to 1900s.
The flooding created a cluster of shallow open water and wetland habitats (swamp, reedbed, tall herb fen, wet marshy grassland and wet woodland) which support a rich diversity of birds and other species.
This includes over 50 pairs of willow tits, around two per cent of England’s total population, as well as the bittern, a secretive heron like bird, wintering duck, geese and swans.
The reedbeds are also home to water voles and great crested newts.
Jo Kennedy, living landscapes development manager from Lancashire Wildlife Trusts said: "The declaration of The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh as a National Nature Reserve is an opportunity to celebrate, protect and enhance this area where nature has taken back places once dominated by coalfields.
"It is now a vitally important part of the North West’s Nature Recovery Network and is a home for breeding and wintering wetlands birds.
"It also holds two per cent of the national population of willow tit, the UK’s most endangered small bird.
"Our team was at the Flashes only last week and saw willow tit and a rare bittern, that was circling the site looking for a winter base.
"It truly is an important and most beautiful site just minutes from the busy streets of urban Wigan and Leigh."
National Nature Reserves (NNRs) were established to protect some of England’s most important habitats, species and geology, provide “outdoor laboratories” for research and offer opportunities to the public, schools and specialist interest groups to experience wildlife first-hand along with learning more about nature conservation.
The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh will knit together a total of 13 sites including Wigan Flashes, Amberswood, Three Sisters, Bickershaw Country Park, Pennington Flash and Viridor Wood near Bamfurlong in Wigan.
Viridor is a relatively young woodland, planted by Forestry England just over 20 years ago, having previously been home to local industry but which now features a range of habitats includes grasslands, wetlands and lakes for the local community to enjoy.
Ginny Hinton, area director of Natural England, said: “The creation of this National Nature Reserve close to so many people is an important moment for nature recovery, not only in Wigan, Leigh and the North West but for England.
"This is not least because it presents a practical demonstration of what can be done by working in partnership across the landscape at scale to reverse nature’s decline.
“Seventy years from the creation of our first National Nature Reserves in England, these wonderful places are needed now more than ever as we face into the challenges of global warming, wildlife decline and reconnecting people with the natural world.”
Council leader David Molyneux said: “We’re delighted and incredibly proud that the significance and splendour of the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh has been recognised with their declaration as a National Nature Reserve.
“Like so many of our residents, we as a council are deeply passionate about the conservation of wildlife and about providing opportunities for local people to get closer to nature and explore the beauty of their surroundings.
“Today’s announcement provides us with a wonderful platform from which to educate and inspire future generations and tell the incredible story of this unique landscape, which has been forged by our rich industrial heritage and is so important to our brighter, greener future.”