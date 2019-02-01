VIDEO: The changing face of Wigan town centre

Work is now well under way on the revamping of Market Place in Wigan town centre.

The old flags are being pulled up, parapets and a stair flights being removed as part of a project to make the space more user-friendly as far as holding open air events is concerned.

Ongoing works in the town centre

The work, expected to last about another eight weeks, includes the replacement of existing benches, additional seating, recycling bins, installation of planters, trees and flowers, cycle parking facilities and lowering of the walled area.