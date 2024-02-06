Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The environmental initiative was launched last year to help residents dispose of unwanted items, such as furniture, electrical items and excess waste.

Skips were placed in each council ward on waste amnesty days and council teams were on hand to help fill them.

Wigan Council staff Stan Rigby and Hannah Belshaw with Wigan Central councillors Lawrence Hunt, George Davies and Michael McLoughlin

Coun George Davies, a member of the council’s environment committee, said: “Over the last few weeks, residents and our waste amnesty team have worked together in each of the wards to make it easier to get rid of their bulky waste in a responsible way.