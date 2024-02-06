Waste amnesty days help Wigan residents clear out unwanted items
The environmental initiative was launched last year to help residents dispose of unwanted items, such as furniture, electrical items and excess waste.
Skips were placed in each council ward on waste amnesty days and council teams were on hand to help fill them.
Coun George Davies, a member of the council’s environment committee, said: “Over the last few weeks, residents and our waste amnesty team have worked together in each of the wards to make it easier to get rid of their bulky waste in a responsible way.
"We are all responsible for keeping our borough safe and clean, and as our new litter strategy gets on its way, we hope this waste amnesty will make it easier for everyone and help to reduce fly tipping across all of our borough.”