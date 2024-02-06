News you can trust since 1853
Waste amnesty days help Wigan residents clear out unwanted items

A councillor has welcomed the introduction of a waste amnesty scheme which aims to rid Wigan’s streets of fly tipping.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
The environmental initiative was launched last year to help residents dispose of unwanted items, such as furniture, electrical items and excess waste.

Skips were placed in each council ward on waste amnesty days and council teams were on hand to help fill them.

Wigan Council staff Stan Rigby and Hannah Belshaw with Wigan Central councillors Lawrence Hunt, George Davies and Michael McLoughlinWigan Council staff Stan Rigby and Hannah Belshaw with Wigan Central councillors Lawrence Hunt, George Davies and Michael McLoughlin
Coun George Davies, a member of the council’s environment committee, said: “Over the last few weeks, residents and our waste amnesty team have worked together in each of the wards to make it easier to get rid of their bulky waste in a responsible way.

"We are all responsible for keeping our borough safe and clean, and as our new litter strategy gets on its way, we hope this waste amnesty will make it easier for everyone and help to reduce fly tipping across all of our borough.”

