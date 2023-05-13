Wigan Council’s waste amnesty days will visit each ward over the next four months, helping residents get rid of unwanted items and keeping the borough beautiful.

Items such as old and worn furniture and excess waste can be dropped off, all for free. Council teams will be on hand to help out and answer questions.

There should be no excuse for messes like this - furniture dumped outside houses off Botany Close, New Springs several years ago - with a waste amnesty coming

The schedule kicks-off with visits to Leigh and Ince from Monday May 15.

The initiative is in addition to the expansion of the free bulky waste collection service – announced by the local authority earlier this year after figures revealed that instances of fly-tipping have more than doubled in recent years.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “We are working to make it as easy as possible for people to responsibly dispose of their waste, as part of our Litter Prevention Strategy, to reduce litter and fly-tipping across our borough.

“We are all responsible for keeping our borough clean and alongside the expanded free bulky waste collections, the waste amnesty days will make it even easier for our communities to get rid of their unwanted items.”

The waste amnesty days will be part of a wider week of action in each ward, with a litter pick, street sweeping and other activities.

The waste amnesty day will be held on each Monday, with a skip returning on each Thursday for anyone who could not make the first day.

During the rest of the week, council teams will be out in the local area carrying out cleaning and maintenance works, including clearing fly-tipping and litter picking.

They will be advertised ahead of each pair of amnesty days on the council’s website at www.wigan.gov.uk/WasteAmnestyDays, on the council’s social media and with leaflets delivered to nearby homes.

The full schedule:

May 15 to 19: Ince (Brookhouse Terrace) and Leigh West (across two sites on the junction of Plank Lane/Heath Lane and on Common Lane)

May 22 to 26: Atherton North and Pemberton

June 5 to 9: Tyldesley and Mosley Common and Douglas

June 12 to 16: Hindley and Winstanley

June 19 to 23: Leigh South and Wigan Central

June 26 to 30: Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North and Standish with Langtree

July 3 to 7: Abram and Shevington with Lower Ground & Moor

July 10 to 14: Lowton East and Worsley Mesnes

July 17 to 21: Atherton South and Lilford and Wigan West

July 24 to 28: Astley and Orrell

July 31 to August 4: Golborne & Lowton and Ashton-in-Makerfield South

August 7 to 11: Leigh Central and Higher Folds and Aspull, New Springs, Whelley

August 14 to 18: Hindley Green

Residents can find out more about what they can bring at www.wigan.gov.uk/WasteAmnestyDays

If an unwanted item is in re-useable condition, the council is asking people to consider giving it to someone who could use it, whether that’s family, friends, or a community group or charity, before throwing it away.