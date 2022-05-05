The Cheltenham Chase Hotel engaged with experienced mechanical and electrical contractors, Ash Integrated Services from Tyldesley, to deliver the project which would help it cope in the face of rising energy costs and the ongoing fuel crisis.

The Printshop Lane experts achieved this by replacing an existing combined heat and power unit with a newer technology boiler, water heaters and pumps, which will decrease the hotel’s running costs for heat.

The contractors worked to strict timescales, liaising closely with the hotel to implement strategic shutdowns to avoid impacting guests while the old system had to be switched off for short periods.

Sean Jackson, Director at Ash Integrated Services, at The Cheltenham Chase Hotel, where the boilers, water heaters and Grundfos twinset pumps, to decrease the hotel’s running costs for heat.

The 122-bedroom hotel, which includes a restaurant, spa and leisure facilities, conference and events spaces, remained open and occupied by guests throughout with little to no disruption on day-to-day business.

Hotel bosses have since been full of praise for the company’s professionalism throughout what was a tricky project.

Co-founder and director at Ash Integrated Services, Howard Jackson, said: “Hotels have heating running 24/7, so it’s absolutely crucial to have up-to-date technology to ensure the system is as energy efficient as possible.

"Our experience of working with accommodation providers allowed us to action this seamlessly with the hotel.

“The system was pre-designed by a consultant we have worked with on other hotel projects and they knew we could deliver this on-time and to budget with minimal disruption.”

Ash Integrated Services had at least four members of staff on site throughout as part of the commissioning process.

Property director for the hotel’s management group, The QHotels Collection, Peter Gee, said: “The hotel requires reliable and constant heating facilities so making these systems more efficient and cost-effective has been vital in response to increased running costs.

“The Ash Integrated Services team have been a credit to work with.

"They maintained close contact with our staff throughout the project and allowed for business to go on as usual so we could continue to ensure comfort for our guests.”

Ash Integrated Services provides a joint electrical, plumbing and heating solution, which reduces stress for clients by offering them one point of contact.

The company’s integrated approach means clients benefit from dedicated mechanical and electrical supervisors on each project.

They are working on schemes across the UK in sectors including education, hospitality, commercial property, housing and manufacturing which ranges from new developments to complex Grade II listed buildings.

Last year Ash created eight new jobs after being appointed by Lancashire County Council to provide planned and emergency heating and plumbing maintenance for hundreds of premises in the region.

It has been delivering round-the-clock cover for the mechanical heating systems on around 390 buildings operated by the council in the northern half of the county, including schools, libraries and colleges for the next three years, with an option to extend for a further two.