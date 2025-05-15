A water conservation message has been issued to Wigan people as reservoir levels drop and the long dry spell continues.

United Utilities issued the warning after revealing that reservoirs were currently at 69 per cent capacity.

This is in comparison to being more than 90 per cent full at the same time last year.

Our pictures taken at Worthington Lakes in Standish show that much more of the sloping stone shoreline of its reservoirs are showing than normal.

The company says a drought isn’t about to be declared and hosepipe bans brought in, but it said: "Everyone can help by seeing how water can be saved around the home and garden as the warm weather continues".

At present there is a "medium risk" of drought if there is insufficient rainfall in the coming months, UU added.

And it said it was "working hard behind the scenes to make the very best use of its water resources".

"This includes using its vast interconnected system of treatment works and pipes to move water from one part of the region to another to 'top up' areas that are lower and tackling leaks."

UU said a person used a daily average of about 140l, and spending less time in a shower could save 12l per minute.

One less laundry load could save about 40l, it added.

It also said "a lot of this water is often lost through unintentional wastage, such as household leaks and even running taps and showers while waiting for the water to heat up".

Matt Hemmings, the firm's chief operating officer, told the BBC that it was investing more than £380m in the next five years to "upgrade over 925km of water network across the region with more durable and flexible pipes, built to withstand high pressure and temperature variations to protect against bursts and leaks".

"At the same time, we are investing over £3.5bn in new aqueduct supplies and water treatment works that will safeguard supplies over the long-term."