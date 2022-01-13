Wigan ranked in the top 10 of least wasteful towns

Kirkless Recycling Centre

The report by Bower Collective has compared over 100 different places across England, to find each locality's wasteful score.

Considering household waste, recycling and fly-tipping government statistics, the survey also looks at the five year trend, to see which towns and cities are making progress towards a less wasteful future.

Wigan generates 423 kg of household waste per person per year, five per cent above the English average. However, their recycling rates are 38 per cent higher than average.

The study also compared the 2019-2020 results to those in 2014-2015, to find the five year trend.

Wigan has seen a 65 per cent decrease in fly-tipping incidents between 2014-15 and 2019-20 waste, a two per cent increase in recycling rate in the same period, and a four percent increase in household waste.

Considering all factors, the study found that residents in Stroud in Gloucestershire, Colchester in Essex and Dover in Kent are England’s least wasteful. Nottingham, East Midlands are the most wasteful, followed by South Shields and Sunderland in the Tyne and Wear.

The company hope that the results of this report will encourage readers to keep up the good work and make 2022 less wasteful.