Wigan residents say their lives are being blighted by a huge and illegal rubbish dump that has sprung up in recent weeks – and have criticised the authorities for not yet getting rid of it.

A former scrapyard on Bolton House Road in Bickershaw is now home to hundreds of thousands of binbags containing household waste.

The stench is foul, there are reports of rat infestations and locals don’t want to go outside. And as the weather warms up over the coming weeks, the fears are that the situation will only deteriorate further.

Complaints have been made to Wigan Council, police and the Environment Agency, but aside from badly parked lorries being moved on, there is little sign of any action being taken.

A digger atop the mountain of waste off Bolton House Road, Bickershaw

Several householders claim there has been a reluctance by the authorities to intervene because the operation is allegedly being carried out by members of the traveller community and there are extra sensitivities around it as a result.

But it is clear that this is an environmental problem that is impacting on a lot of people and is visible from nearby Bickershaw CE Primary School.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, said: “It’s absolutely horrible here. For about three weeks in January, there were 20 to 30 18-wheel articulated lorries full of waste going to the yard, the scrap having been moved to fields nearby, and it just piled higher and higher.

"Eventually the site was so full that the deliveries became a trickle. We were told this is just a ‘transfer station’ and it would soon be moved to the correct location. But nothing has. In fact they pushed the waste futher to back to pile it even higher to get even more rubbish in.

Rubbish in one of the dozens of 18-wheel HGVs delivering waste to the Bolton House Road site daily last month

"The smell is awful. You expect it when you’re at Kirkless tip but not outside your home.”

Another householder said they knew a family with an autistic son who was refusing to live at home because the stench was making him sick and was therefore having to live with relatives.

And a number told Wigan Today that they were taking to taping over air vents to prevent the foul aroma from getting indoors.

One said: “This can’t go on. It is anti-social in the extreme. The police have been down there and confirmed the dump is illegeal but all they’ve done so far is to move on lorries that were obstructing the road.

Big lorries were going to and from the site for weeks and causing obstructions on nearby roads

"Complaints have been lodged with the council and Environment Agency but we’ve seen no action. The site is run by travellers and it looks like they are pussyfooting around, frightened to upset them.

"But this is a major public health issue that needs tackling now.

"We’ve got rats running around and the smell is awful. Imagine what it’s going to be like when the weather warms up if this lot isn’t shifted.

"We are not talking about fly-tipping: this is an environmental mess on an industrial scale.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our partnership investigation with Greater Manchester Police, Wigan Council and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency into alleged illegal waste dumping activity at the Bolton House Road site is ongoing.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report information about this site to the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 807060 or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and are liaising with the EA to resolve it.”