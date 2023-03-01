Contractors working on behalf of the Three network, who are the operators of the mast and cabinet, arrived in Braithwaite Road, Lowton, on Monday to begin work on site.

But this prompted an immediate reaction from residents, who stood in the road and demanded the project be halted until a full risk assessment was carried out. At one point police were called out to the scene but no further action was taken.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We are concerned residents trying to get some answers. We’ve been trying to speak to Wigan Council ever since we received a road closure notification last week, and work starting boards went up.

The scene on Braithwaite Road, Lowton, as the mast is brought on a lorry.

"The 5G mast and cabinet is in a residential area, near a children’s play area and wildlife. There has been no consultation with the residents at all.

"We’re asking for a risk assessment on the work being carried out, but we’ve been ignored. There is already a judicial review going ahead to address the safety issues."

She added: “We’re concerned about vibrations and noise coming from the cabinet now it’s installed, what damage does that do to young people in the park, and damage to the wildlife in the area. We feel it’s more about money than it is about our concerns.”

Police were called to the scene in Braithwaite Road, Lowton, where a 5G mast was being erected by contractors on behalf of the Three network.

The planning application by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, on behalf of Three, was for the “installation of 20m communications pole, antennas, ground-based apparatus and ancillary development”, on a grass verge across from an address in Braithwaite Road.

The report added: “The application was publicised in accordance with the Wigan Council code of practice for the publicity for planning applications, with a site notice being displayed. No representations have been received.

"In this case it is considered that the applicant has provided a clear justification relating to the requirement for the mast to provide improved 3G and 4G mobile phone coverage and new 5G service to this area and has also investigated and discounted a number of other sites for the proposal for various reasons.”

Wigan Council approved the application in November last year.

A Three spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Lowton. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and a new site will be critical to making that happen. Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage. We carry out extensive searches and evaluate a wide range of options before submitting any planning applications.

