Wigan town centre revamp details revealed as work scheduled for new year

The future look of Wigan town centre has been revealed as part of a major regeneration project which will begin in the coming months.



The project, delivered by Wigan Council, will see significant improvements to Market Place including; the replacement of existing benches, additional seating, recycling bins, installation of planters, trees and flowers, cycle parking facilities and lowering of the walled area.

Construction company, North Midland Construction PLC, has been chosen by the town hall to deliver the plans, which will begin in early 2019.

The improvements will be in-keeping with the style of Wallgate and have been developed to compliment major town centre events including the Wigan 10k, Wigan Pride and the continental markets.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of the council said: “Wigan Council is committed to supporting the continued vitality of its town centres which is why we have invested money into both Wigan and Leigh over the last twelve months.

“The new Market Place in Wigan will deliver a much improved environment for visitors and businesses and as a place for events and leisure activities. We listened to public feedback last year and have used this information to shape the plans.

“We recognise that our town centres are so much more a social space than they used to be which is why we have created a design to compliment events and to provide a welcoming focal point in the town centre.

“Our town centres are hugely important both as shopping destinations for many thousands of people and as places that support hundreds of businesses and employers..”

The new Market Place will provide an attractive meeting point, good seating area and aims to reduce reports of anti-social behaviour. It will also create a more usable and flexible space for performances and events including markets, fairs, music concerts and more.

Works are due to begin in January 2019 for approximately 10 weeks, meaning works will be done during the quiet town centre event period.

Geoff Poyzer, Managing Director for the Highways Division, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious project for Wigan Council.

"We have extensive experience undertaking large scale public realm and highway projects for a wide range of local authorities and we look forward to the delivering another successful project in Wigan.”