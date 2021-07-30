Wiganers aren't rubbish at recycling waste anymore

Coun George Davies

In the last 12 months they have continued to rise and by the end of the 2020-21 municipal year they stood at 54 per cent.

Green bin food and garden waste is up 17.66 per cent, blue bin newspapers, magazines, cardboard and envelopes has risen by 9.79 per cent and brown bin glass and plastic bottles, cans, jars and aerosols has rocketed by 25 per cent.

Non-recyclables in the black bin - containing items such as plastic bags, non-resuable textile, dog waste, cat litter, bagged and disposable nappies, is, sadly, also up by 10 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Coun George Davies, who sits on the council’s committee which covers recycling, said: “It’s hard to believe, but back in 2000 only 12 per cent of our municipal waste was recycled.

“But over the years our residents have been brilliant in their continuing support in recycling in their communities.

“Also remember to recycle your food waste by putting your waste in the compostable liners in your caddy, tie the food waste bag and place in the green bin.

“You can receive free liners by tying an empty one to your green bin handle .

“Food waste from your kitchen caddy and green bin, by the way, is used as compost on British farms to grow wheat and barley.

“Thank you again in recycling in our communities.”

Local authorities are hit with punitive landfill taxes by the Government for every ton of waste from our black bins which has to be buried, so it is in everyone’s interests to minimise the refuse put in those containers and maximise what is put into the other three.