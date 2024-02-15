Explorer Scouts near Wigan inspires teens to dream big

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since opening in September 2023, Skem ‘N’ Ems Explorer Scout Unit (boys and girls aged 14-17) have been inspiring local teens to ask the bigger questions, think on their feet, be part of a team and always have a plan B up their sleeves.

Located in Skelmersdale, and supported by a small team of adult volunteers, the explorers have already had an action packed first few months. Taking part in everything from skills nights and a taskmaster challenge to a rave badminton night. They even took part in the recent Moonlight event, a district wide evade capture competition putting their navigation, teamwork and ability to avoid the catchers to the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explorer Scout Ethen said: “When I first started at the Explorer unit, I was really worried as it seemed such a big move, but I didn't need to worry. I have been able to push myself out of my comfort zone and complete tasks that I didn't think I could do. The support that you get is amazing. I'm really looking forward to the activities we have planned.”

Explorer Scouts on a night hike

Explorers is all about encouraging young people to try more, see more and do more. It provides them with the chance to dream big, be accepted and make memories and friends what will last a lifetime. It also helps them to develop key “skills for life”.

Lead Volunteer David said: “Setting up Skem 'N' Ems Explorer Scout unit in Skelmersdale has not only cultivated my own sense of adventure but also fosters leadership, teamwork, and resilience in young teens! Skem is an area of particular social deprivation, and it's important to provide opportunity and excitement for everyone regardless of background!”

With more opportunities and adventures in the works for the coming months, from a Beaver Scout badge night and an egg project, to fencing and a scavenger hunt, why wouldn’t you want to join the adventure!