Exposed cables cause shed to go up in flames

Wigan firefighters have issued fresh safety advice to residents after a shed and its contents caught fire when exposed cables short-circuited.

Crews from Wigan were called to an address in Thompson Street, Ashton, at 1am today (Wednesday, July 3,) to reports of an outdoor fire. On arrival, they found a shed, decking and a fence ablaze.

Shed fire in Ashton

The firefighters traced the source of the fire to an extension cable that had no armoured casing, which would prevent rodents from chewing into the wires and stop water from getting to the electrical supply.

Once the fire was doused, the crew fitted new smoke alarms at the property and offered fire safety advice.

Watch manager Glynn McGann said: "Cables should be protected with waterproofing and armouring to stop leaks and to stop rodents biting through it."