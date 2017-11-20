Eye popping can photo puts Susan in the Commons

A Wigan photographer has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for her stunning image which captures the borough’s industrial prowess.



Susan Kennedy has been nominated at the EEF awards, a competition which honours manufacturing photography, and in her case it is for an eye-popping image of cans taken in the Heinz factory in Kitt Green.

Photographer Susan Kennedy

Getting this far in the competition already means that the photograph will soon be hanging in the hallowed corridors of power in the Houses of Parliament.

The 46-year-old said: “I was given a spec by Heinz, to take some pictures that really represented the factory.

“I was given free reign to wander around the premises and take photographs.”

And it was one of the photos stood out above the rest.

Susan's photo of Coogee Beach in Sydney

Her image of empty cans, all lined up and seen from a bird’s eye view, has earned her the coveted nomination at the Engineering Employers’ Federation awards.

Susan, who lives in Appley Bridge, added: “I’ve been doing photography for over 20 years. I always had a camera all the way through school.”

And it’s not just local sites that she likes to capture.

Some of Susan’s most stunning images come from as far and wide as New York and even Coogee Beach in Sydney.

Susan's stylish photo of New York City

As well as being a keen amateur snapper, Susan runs her own health, massage and acupuncture business, SK Holistic Health.

She added: “I’m delighted to be shortlisted and honoured that my work will be on display in the House of Commons.

“Manufacturing offers lots of opportunities for exciting and dynamic images – the challenge as a photographer is to capture it in a single shot.

“I really hope my photograph goes a small way to changing people’s perceptions of manufacturing.”

Her photograph will now go on display at an awards ceremony in the Commons where the winning photographers will be announced.

There is £5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs for the lucky winners.

The competition aims to raise the profile of modern day UK manufacturing by showcasing the industry’s creativity, diversity and heritage through inspiring photography.

This year’s shortlisted photographs portray the various stages of manufacturing - from design, process and technology in action through to the finished product - and cover both traditional and high-tech sectors.

Terry Scuoler CBE, CEO of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, said: “This competition is all about capturing how innovative and exciting modern manufacturing is.

“Susan should be very proud that her image successfully captures the ingenuity and dynamism of our industry.

“I can’t wait to see this incredible image, along with all the other shortlisted images, on display in the House of Commons later in December.”