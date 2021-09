Families remember Wigan van crash victims

Ryan Duffy, who was 24 and from Ashton and 20-year-old Ellie Marsden from Golborne died in a one vehicle collision in the Kings Meaburn area towards the B6260 road near Drybeck on Sunday morning.

In a statement issued through Cumbria Police, Ryan’s mother said: “Ryan was a kind hearted, fun loving, happy, son, grandson, nephew and friend to many.

“Ryan lived for his family and friends and was devoted to his girlfriend Ellie. He had a big heart and personality and was adored by all who knew him.

Ryan Duffy, from Ashton who was fatally injured

“Ryan loved fishing and took every opportunity possible to try and catch that elusive ‘big fish’.

“We are devastated as a family at his passing, he will be sorely missed every single day until we meet him again. As his mum he was my entire world and I will be lost without him.”

Ellie’s family wrote: “Words can’t begin to sum up our beautiful daughter Ellie. How do we get across to the world just how loving, beautiful, kind and caring Ellie is - not was but is?

“Ellie had grown into the most amazing young lady with all of the qualities that you can only hope for in a daughter. So full of fun with a quick-witted sense of humour.

Ellie Marsden, from Golborne who was also killed in the crash.

“Ellie attended All Saints Primary School and completed her education at Golborne High School. Every single school report was glowing with the same reputation of being a lovely girl, a pleasure to teach, kind, caring and gives her all. Her teachers all felt the love radiate from Ellie. I don’t recall one bad word ever being said about her, she never brought any troubles to the door and never caused anyone any harm.

“Since leaving school, Ellie worked as a care assistant at Golborne Day Centre, where she completed her health and social apprenticeship and even won the newcomer of the year award. She was very highly thought of by her manager and work colleagues and was often given extra responsibility. She made us immensely proud. Ellie absolutely loved this job, she loved the staff like family and more importantly she loved all of the elderly clients that she cared for having time for each and every one of them. Ellie often came home singing the old songs that would be played around the day centre and her eyes filled with tears of love telling us about her clients there and how she wanted to make them feel loved and happy. This was Ellie through and through she just wanted to make a difference, to make everyone happy. Every bone in her body was kind, loving, caring and she just wanted to make the world a better place.

“Ellie loved her friends hard and deeply; this is everyone who has every crossed her path from childhood to adulthood. The love she had for her friends was on the same level as she loved her family.

“Ellie found love in Ryan and I am grateful she found someone who made her so happy who she shared so many loving and fun times with. From going to festivals and posh hotels to hikes and fishing trips, camping at a lake. Ryan taught her to fish. We never thought Ellie would have entertained this idea and we laughed about how this glam and beautiful princess would light up the lake and bring the glam to fishing. I am so glad that Ellie got to experience true love and a young man looking after her as she deserved all of this and more.

“Ellie loved her dad Allan incredible amounts. He was the love of her life and most definitely her biggest hero. Equally Ellie loved her mum Kelly so much. To her mum she was her pride and joy, more than a daughter she was her very best friend in the whole wide world and the most beautiful, kind and caring daughter a mother could wish for. Ellie shared a unique bond with her sister Chloe. They were best friends, not just sisters, and were completely inseparable. Chloe is heartbroken to have lost her one and only best friend but is so thankful for having her as a soulmate to grow up with.

“Everyone who had the pleasure and honour of coming in to contact with Ellie is blessed and blessed beyond belief. It is sad so many other people she was set to meet in her lifetime have missed out on knowing our beautiful daughter.

“Ellie’s beauty was breath-taking both inside and out and we will be heartbroken for all eternity. We are so thankful for the precious 20 years that we got with Ellie and watching her grow up in to the most amazing, loving human being and our hearts burst with pride. We can’t comprehend that she has been taken from us.