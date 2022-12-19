When last seen at 12.30pm near Wigan town centre on Monday December 19, 80-year-old Robert Barnes was wearing a two-tone grey-and-black stripy jacket and slippers.

While the weather is a little warmer than it has been in recent weeks, freezing conditions have now been replaced by heavy rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Barnes, a dementia sufferer from Wigan, who went missing at lunchtime on Monday December 19

Mr Barnes was last spotted at the Junction of Northway and Dicconson Street in Wigan.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short, white hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West wrote on social media: “Robert may appear confused as he has dementia - officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.