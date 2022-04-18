Family of 16 ducklings rescued from the M6 at Wigan
An adventurous brood of ducklings was spared a grim end on a Wigan motorway.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 18th April 2022, 8:18 am
Updated
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:08 am
No fewer than 16 baby ducks strayed perilously close to the M6 on Easter morning.
But before any could come to grief as holiday traffic sped by, National Highways staff rounded them up.
A statement read: "Our traffic officers have rescued 16 ducklings who were waddling around the M6 near Wigan.
“They have been taken to a wildlife sanctuary where they can eggsplain how they ended up on the M6."