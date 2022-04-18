No fewer than 16 baby ducks strayed perilously close to the M6 on Easter morning.

But before any could come to grief as holiday traffic sped by, National Highways staff rounded them up.

One of the rescued ducklings

A statement read: "Our traffic officers have rescued 16 ducklings who were waddling around the M6 near Wigan.