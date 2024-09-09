The family of a little Wigan girl with a rare genetic condition have spoken of her bravery for the first time since she lost her battle for life.

Lily-Mae Esfandiary-Bilvee, from Up Holland, died aged seven on October 21, 2023 from Cockayne syndrome, a rare neurodegenerative disorder characterised by an abnormally small head, sensitivity to light and intellectual disability.

Grandmother Sue Hall described Lily-Mae as a “shining personality who was loved by all that met her and so determined despite the circumstances”.

Now, Sue and her family have held their final event in Lily-Mae’s memory to raise money for Amy and Friends, a charity that supported them through Lily-Mae’s diagnosis, life and death.

Lily-Mae’s fun day was held at Holland Hall Hotel, in Up Holland, and featured a funfair, inflatables, more than 30 craft stalls, a choir, a singer and performances by dance schools.

Sue described the day as “absolutely amazing”.

She said: “There was a fabulous atmosphere, with so much laughter and fun. Everything was fantastic, from the singers to the dancers, to the stallholders. It emphasised the community spirit around Lily-Mae.

“Until 4.30pm, the sun shone down on us, then suddenly, the heavens opened. It was as though Lily-Mae wanted one last laugh!”

Stallholder Lindsey Riley said: “I’ve known Lily-Mae’s family for years through the Up Holland community. I met Lily-Mae on many occasions and felt I would like to support the family and the charity. I have been involved in every charity event they have ever done.

“Lily’s grandmother and the whole family did her proud, the day was amazing from start to finish. They should be so proud of themselves for putting the event together as it was such a good day for everyone.”

Raising just over £2,000 for Amy and Friends, Lily-Mae’s family emphasised the importance the charity had throughout the young girl’s life.

Supporting children and families with Cockayne syndrome and other related genetic disorders, Sue described Amy and Friends as being a lifeline for her family, a “support network of families and a place where parents of children with Cockayne syndrome were offered help and guidance”.

Lily-Mae spent her final days in hospital with a chest infection, which Sue said, “she was too weak to fight.”

During this emotional time, staff from Amy and Friends went to her bedside at Ormskirk District General Hospital.

Sue said: “When we knew Lily-Mae was dying, we phoned the director of Amy and Friends, Jane, whose daughter had also passed away from Cockayne syndrome. Straight away, Jane and two other staff members came to the hospital to see us. They were so kind and supportive. They understood exactly what we were going through, as they had themselves been in the same situation.”

Cockayne syndrome affects one in 500,000 births and has no cure.

Lily-Mae was just 12 months old when she was diagnosed with Cockayne syndrome type II, the most severe form of the condition. This meant she was affected by dwarfism, progressive dementia and microcephaly.

Sue and her family remained positive throughout Lily-Mae’s life, attending conferences intended to spread awareness of Cockayne syndrom.

There is even a coffee shop in Up Holland named after Lily-Mae – Lily’s Coffee and Ice Cream.

Sue said: “We have been doing events like this for six years, but this is the last year and we wanted it to be special. We would like to thank everyone for following Lily-Mae’s story. We would also like to extend our thanks to the public for coming out to support us and Amy and Friends.”