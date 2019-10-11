Family of Wigan tot with rare disorder will host series of seasonal family fun events for charity

The family of a Wigan tot with a rare chromosome disorder is hosting a series of events to raise money for a range of worthy causes.

Evana Parkinson, from Ince, has been suffering with the chromosome disorder only known as “microdeletion 15Q11.2” since birth.

A middle child of three siblings, four-year-old Evana has shown delayed development and is still unable to run, jump or roll like other children her age.

She also suffers from chronic pain in her legs and has spent a lot of her life confined to a specially adapted buggy.

Since she was born her mum and dad, Kayley and Scott Parkinson, have worked tirelessly to raise money for Blessings in Disguise, a children’s charity who have helped to bring joy in Evana’s life despite her constant struggle.

More recently, Evana’s big sister Erica, has joined in the fund-raising efforts and together the family have raised more than £11,000 in total.

Since helping her sister, Erica has also become involved in pageantry and is now aiming to raise as much money as possible for Wigan and Leigh Hospice after being named a finalist in Miss Wigan North West.

To reflect their daughter’s charitable ventures and to boost their donations to Blessings in Disguise, Scott and Kayley have now organised a range of family fund-raising events.

“She likes raising money because she knows where it’s going to,” said Scott. “She knows it’s going to help people who are like her sister.

“The pageants have been really great for Erica, it’s really boosted her confidence.”

Evana, who is also taking part in youth pageants like her sister, started primary school last month. However the family are still waiting for an official diagnosis.

“It’s just a waiting game,” added Scott. “She is doing well though. She is in reception now and we only use the wheelchair buggy on longer journeys.”

The fund-raising events will take place between now and Christmas.

The first event, Halloween Bingo, will be held on Sunday, October 13 at Platt Bridge Community Centre. Tickets £1.

The next event, a table top sale, will also take place at Platt Bridge Community Centre - on November 10. Tables cost £5 and all proceeds will go to Sepsis UK and Blessings In Disguise.

The final event of 2019 is a Christmas Karaoke party which will be held at Barney’s Karaoke Bar on December 22.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/pg/evanafaith/events