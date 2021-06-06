Family rescued from flat fire in Wigan

A family was rescued from a flat after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 1.45am today (June 6) in Valiant Road, Wigan.

An eight-year-old child and a man and woman in their 30s were rescued from the first-floor of the maisonette.

Valiant Road, Wigan

A man in his 50s was also helped out from the ground floor.

Nobody was injured.

The fire had started from a motorcycle outside which spread to the ground floor and first floor through the windows.

Three crews from Wigan and Hindley equipped with breathing apparatus used hose reels and fans to put out the fire.

Damage in both flats was minimal.

Crew manager Gerry Davis from Wigan fire station said: "There wasn't much damage because of their bed routine of shutting doors.

"I'd advise that people do this before going to sleep at night."