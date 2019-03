The family of a Wigan man who was missing for two days have thanked the public for their help in finding him.



Kurt Huddart, 25, went missing from Grenfell Close in Worsley Mesnes at around 10pm on Saturday.

Following a desperate appeal, his family have now announced that he has been found.

His mum, Tracey Cavanagh, said: "Thank you everyone for sharing my post and for all your messages and comments.

"We have now found my son Kurt Huddart.. Can’t thank you all enough for sharing my post."