Family's joy as missing Wigan man is found
There was relief today as a Wigan man, who had been missing for more than a week, was found safe and well.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 7:43am
Family of Peter Wane had taken to social media after he failed to turn up in Nottingham, having told people that he was visiting an aunt there.
Since the appeal was published on Wigan Today, Mr Wane has now been located.
Family friend Kirsty Russell said: “Pete is safe and sound and has spoken to his family.
"Thank you for publishing the story and raising awareness.”