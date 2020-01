A 74-year-old Wigan man arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal collision in a car park remains under investigation.

The pensioner was detained after an incident outside Preston’s Morrisons on May 24 last year.

It was alleged Angela Booth was hit by a Peugeot Elddis motorhome.

The 39-year-old died three weeks later in hospital.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed that inquiries were continuing.