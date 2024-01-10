Here's a first look inside a Wigan father and daughter’s newly renovated café that is set to open its doors this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirsty and Co has announced its opening date and is offering a 10 per cent discount for any visitors to the Appley Bridge café on launch day: January 14.

Darren Maloney, 52 and his daughter Esther Maloney, 23 are co-owners and have renovated the premises themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren said “It’s been a big transformation from when we started doing it up.”

Thirsty and Co cafe Appley Bridge

Located on the same road as Fairy Glen, the countryside-themed café will provide a much needed pit stop for hikers and their furry friends.

Esther said: “We will be allowing dogs in our café and there will be pupachinos available for them.”

The business will be open from 9am to 3pm on weekends and 8am to 4pm on weekdays apart from Tuesdays when it is closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirst and Co will serve breakfast until 11:30am and a range of paninis, sandwiches, cakes and pastries after that, as well as specialty coffees and cold drinks.

The Thirsty and Co kitchen

All of the food and drinks served will be available to dine in or take away. And regular customers can grab themselves a loyalty card to collect stamps for a free coffee.

Both Darren and Esther said they are “looking forward” to the opening and “can’t wait” for the café to be up and running.

Esther is also in the process of applying for an alcohol licence for future plans.