Father and daughter's new village cafe to open in Wigan this weekend
Thirsty and Co has announced its opening date and is offering a 10 per cent discount for any visitors to the Appley Bridge café on launch day: January 14.
Darren Maloney, 52 and his daughter Esther Maloney, 23 are co-owners and have renovated the premises themselves.
Darren said “It’s been a big transformation from when we started doing it up.”
Located on the same road as Fairy Glen, the countryside-themed café will provide a much needed pit stop for hikers and their furry friends.
Esther said: “We will be allowing dogs in our café and there will be pupachinos available for them.”
The business will be open from 9am to 3pm on weekends and 8am to 4pm on weekdays apart from Tuesdays when it is closed.
Thirst and Co will serve breakfast until 11:30am and a range of paninis, sandwiches, cakes and pastries after that, as well as specialty coffees and cold drinks.
All of the food and drinks served will be available to dine in or take away. And regular customers can grab themselves a loyalty card to collect stamps for a free coffee.
Both Darren and Esther said they are “looking forward” to the opening and “can’t wait” for the café to be up and running.
Esther is also in the process of applying for an alcohol licence for future plans.
Once the café is running smoothly she has her eye on opening in the evenings as a bistro and serving pizzas and graze boards.