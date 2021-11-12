Fears grow for missing man with links to Wigan

lia Khedemi was last seen on the morning of Friday October 22.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said the 37-year-old has links to the Wigan and central Manchester areas.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Ilia are encouraged to contact GMP on 101 and quote reference number MSP/06LL/0003097/21.

Ilia Khademi hasn't been seen for three weeks