Fears grow for missing Wigan borough man
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Wigan borough man.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:52 am
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:54 am
Darren Hindley, 54, from Atherton, was last spoken to at 9.30am on Tuesday January 18.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 and quote log 1601-18012022. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
