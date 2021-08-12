Fears grow for missing young Wigan man

Jake Parkinson

Jake Parkinson, 23, was last seen near his Whelley home last Saturday.

He had a phone with him but no-one has since managed to get through to him on it.

Jake is described as about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Friend Jamie Halliwell said: "We are very worried about him and need to know he is all right. Please get in touch Jake. And if anyone knows of his whereabouts and thinks they might have seen him in the last few days, please contact the police.

"We would also be grateful if people spread this message as much as they can."