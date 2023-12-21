News you can trust since 1853
Fears grow for the safety of a missing Wigan borough 39-year-old

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan borough man.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Dec 2023, 17:54 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 17:54 GMT
Jason Wilkinson, 39, is known to frequent Leigh, Atherton and their surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Jason and want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information about Jason’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0003357/23.”

