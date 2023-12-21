Fears grow for the safety of a missing Wigan borough 39-year-old
Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan borough man.
Jason Wilkinson, 39, is known to frequent Leigh, Atherton and their surrounding areas.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Jason and want to make sure he is safe and well.
“Anyone with information about Jason’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0003357/23.”