Fears grow for welfare of missing Wigan woman

Christine Foster was last seen at 4.30pm on Wednesday November 17 in the Greenslate Road area of Orrell.

The 60-year-old is described as white, of slim build, 5ft tall and with blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and dark coloured glasses.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Christine and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Foster

Anyone with information about Christine's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7032.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.