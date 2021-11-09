Fears grow for Wigan man now missing for a month

Carl Wilcox

Both officers and family are said to be becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Carl Wilcox.

The 51-year-old has now been missing for 30 days, having last been seen leaving Wigan Infirmary on October 10.

Carl, who has links to the Whelley, Platt Bridge and Bolton areas Is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with grey hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Wigan Police' s last appeal, information in regard to Carl's whereabouts has been described as limited, but a spokesman for GMP Wigan West said: "We believe the public can assist in helping both ourselves and Carl's family in locating him safe and well."

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Carl are encouraged to contact GMP on 101 and quote reference number MSP/06LL/0002928/21