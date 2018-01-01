Fears mount over safety of missing man

Fears are growing for the safety of a Wigan dad who has been missing since Boxing Day.

Paul Bullough, 39, from Kitt Green, has not been seen since Boxing Day evening. He was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a green Lacoste corduroy jacket over the top of a blue jacket.

His partner Jo Stevenson, has said that the family are growing increasingly concerned about his safety.

She said: "It's really serious and scary now. So if someone knows something then please please just get in touch. Please, two beautiful children here and a lot of very worried people."

Jo added that he may have boarded a train to leave the borough.

"He has in the past gone out of the borough. The message he left me was a sad and scary one. I'm hoping he has jumped on a train somewhere.

"Just let him know he is not in trouble and we love him - me, Braydon and Mia - and to come home safely please. Me and the kids are missing you so much."

On New Year's Eve, five days after Paul's disappearance, officers issued a new appeal for information.

They said: "Police and Paul’s family are growing increasingly worried about him and are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help find him. Anybody with information about Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.