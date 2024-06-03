Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were fewer road casualties in Wigan last year, new figures show, as was the case across the country.

Charity IAM RoadSmart said whoever wins the upcoming election should prioritise an updated road safety plan, to further reduce unnecessary injuries and deaths.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) suggest there were 269 road casualties in Wigan in 2023 – a seven per cent fall from 288 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Wigan, 67 people were seriously injured last year, three of whom died, down from five deaths in 2022.

In Wigan, 67 people were seriously injured on the roads last year, three of whom died. In 2022, road accidents caused the death of more people in the area – five.

A total of 1,645 road users were killed in crashes in 2023, a decline of four per cent from 1,711 in 2022.

Nick Simmons, CEO of charity RoadPeace, said the figures were “encouraging”, but collisions still cause “unacceptable loss of life and extreme suffering”.

“The ripple effect goes far beyond the statistics; it devastates families and shatters communities,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to see collective action and commitment from everyone to deliver a significant reduction in road deaths and serious injuries and to create safer streets for all.”

Across Britain, 132,063 road casualties were recorded in 2023 – down three per cent from the year before.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at IAM RoadSmart, said little progress has been made in reducing the number of deaths on the roads in 2023.

“It is a stark reminder to all parties that an updated road safety plan, as well as a national roads renewal programme, must be a priority for whomever forms the next government,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RAC has pointed to a growing number of pedestrian fatalities and said it “should be a red flag to the Government signifying just how dangerous our roads still are”.

There were 407 pedestrians killed on Britain’s roads in 2023.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Any number of deaths on the road is too many, so we strongly encourage the new Government not to take these figures lightly and to make road safety a priority.

“We continue to believe the Government should reinstate road casualty reduction targets.”