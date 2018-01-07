Fire breaks out at Wigan church

A Wigan church was forced to cancel its Sunday morning service after a fire broke out.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to St George's Church, on Water Street, at around 10.30am today.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves said: "With it being a Sunday and Sunday service being on, it was spotted by the people opening the building ready for the service.

"It appeared when they flicked the light switch there looked to be a flame coming from a light fitting above the altar."

Firefighters used ladders inside the building to reach the ceiling, tackle the fire and make sure it had not spread.

They also used a fan to help clear the smoke, but told the vicar that the church could not function as normal for at least 24 hours.

Crews spent two hours at the church.

The cause of the fire is not known, but there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.