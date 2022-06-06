Fire causes gas canister to explode at house in Wigan

Emergency services rushed to a house in Wigan after an explosion when a gas canister set alight.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:07 am

Police officers and firefighters were called to Grasmere Drive in Ashton at around 8.15pm on Sunday.

A fire started in the property and a gas canister caught light, causing what police described as a “small contained explosion”.

Fortunately there was no-one in the house at the time of the explosion and no-one was hurt.

An investigation into what happened is under way and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing but, at this early stage, it appears a gas canister caught fire causing a small contained explosion.

"The property was empty at the time. No-one was injured and no surrounding properties have been affected.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 7122, quoting incident 2586 on June 5, or Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.

