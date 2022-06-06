Fire causes gas canister to explode at house in Wigan

Police officers and firefighters were called to Grasmere Drive in Ashton at around 8.15pm on Sunday.

A fire started in the property and a gas canister caught light, causing what police described as a “small contained explosion”.

Emergency services rushed to Grasmere Drive in Ashton

Fortunately there was no-one in the house at the time of the explosion and no-one was hurt.

An investigation into what happened is under way and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing but, at this early stage, it appears a gas canister caught fire causing a small contained explosion.

"The property was empty at the time. No-one was injured and no surrounding properties have been affected.”