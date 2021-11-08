Fire crew prevents pollution of Wigan borough fishing lake by a blazing car
Firefighters frantically built a dam to stop fuel pouring out of a burning car from polluting a nearby fishing lodge.
The suspected stolen Nissan Micra had been dumped and then torched in a car park near the lake popular with anglers off Ena Crescent, Leigh, at around 9.45am on Sunday.
By the time a crew from Leigh fire station had arrived, flames had completely engulfed the vehicle and the petrol tank had ruptured.
Watch manager Mark Anderson said: "The main concern was that fuel was coming out of the car and was in danger of polluting the fishing lake so we quickly dug a bank out of earth to all the fuel to soak slowly into the ground instead.
A nearby resident had raised the alarm when the Micra caught light. The blaze is now under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
