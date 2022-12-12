Measuring 15ft high and covering two football pitches in area, the chippings at Boden’s on Lower Green Road, Astley, are intended as fuel for a power station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they first burst into flames last week and although they have been dampened down, they have reignited several times, and firefighters have kept returning to conduct inspections.

Fire crews have paid several visits to Boden's on Lower Green Road, Astley, in recent days after the wood chips first caught light

The latest flare-up began at 8pm on Sunday December 11 and through the night crews from Atherton. Eccles, Stretford and Bolton attended.

A spokeperson for the Atherton crew said: “The fire seems to have started due to heat generated by the decomposition process. It’s not deliberate ignition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And because the fire originates deep down in this massive pile, there’s no point pouring water over the top of it.

"We have to shove branch hoses into the ground to get at the seat of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad