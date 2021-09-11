Fire crews can't rule out that people aren't in blaze-hit derelict farm.

Firefighters arrived at the blazing farm at 1am on Saturday

Emergency services were called to the buildings on Garrett Hall Lane, Tyldesley, at 1am on Saturday and while the flames have been dampened down by crews from Atherton and Leigh since, it has so far been too dangerous to enter the building to make checks.

Atherton watch manager Steve Green said: "We have been treating this as a 'persons reported' incident because farm buildings don't just combust like this in the middle of the night.

"Of course we are hoping that there will not have been anyone inside.

"We have had four pumps at the scene for many hours but the building is heavily damaged and stills smouldering.

"A building inspector, the utility companies and, hopefully, the keyholder will come down so everything can be properly assessed."