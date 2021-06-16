Fire crews tackle blaze at row of terraced houses

Four fire crews and an aerial ladder platform from the Lancashire Fire Service were called to an incident in Roby Mill in Up Holland, around 10.40am today, June 16.

The fire involved a number of terraced properties, with the first floor and roof space of one of the properties well alight when firefighters arrived.

Crews used five breathing apparatus, one main jet and two hose reels to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were called into action this morning after a blaze broke out and spread to several properties