Fire crews tackle house blaze

An investigation is set to begin after a fire damaged a house earlier today.

Firefighters were alerted to a blaze at a property in the Chapel Street area of Leigh at around 6.40am.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley stations were in attendance.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, using two hosereel jets, along with a ventilation fan, were used to tackle a fire in the first floor and roof area," said the spokesman.

No-one is reported to have been injured and police were also in attendance at the incident, which took place near the Astley Street junction.

No potential cause for the fire has yet been released.