Fire engines dash to an attic fire in Wigan

Fire engines dashed to a house in Wigan where a fire broke out.

By Sian Jones
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:42 am

The blaze started at around 6.30pm on Friday April 15 confined to the attic of a property just off Wigan Road in Ashton.

Firefighters from Wigan attended the scene where they contained the fire and stripped and covered the roof to protect it from the elements.

Read More

Read More
Emergency services rush to a house fire in Wigan

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fire engines from Wigan and Atherton attended the scene

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is believed to be electrical .

Two members of the house were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Ashton