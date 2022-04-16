Fire engines dash to an attic fire in Wigan
Fire engines dashed to a house in Wigan where a fire broke out.
By Sian Jones
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:42 am
The blaze started at around 6.30pm on Friday April 15 confined to the attic of a property just off Wigan Road in Ashton.
Firefighters from Wigan attended the scene where they contained the fire and stripped and covered the roof to protect it from the elements.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is believed to be electrical .
Two members of the house were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.