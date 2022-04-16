The blaze started at around 6.30pm on Friday April 15 confined to the attic of a property just off Wigan Road in Ashton.

Firefighters from Wigan attended the scene where they contained the fire and stripped and covered the roof to protect it from the elements.

Fire engines from Wigan and Atherton attended the scene

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is believed to be electrical .