Fire service warning over smoking materials after Wigan house blaze

Residents are being warned about carelessly discarding smoking materials after the bedroom of a house in Wigan was badly damaged by a blaze.

The male occupant, in his 40s, had left a lighter which had not been properly put out on the bed and it ended up causing a fire at the property in Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.

The fire, which happened on Thursday evening (June 3), caused severe damage to the first floor bedroom and rest of the upper part of the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnt out items from the fire

Wigan Fire Station watch manager Shaun Aspey said: "We would urge anyone to be careful with smoking materials and also have a working smoke alarm as this property didn't."

Two crews from Wigan and another from Skelmersdale were called at around 7pm to put the blaze out.

Fire crews were on the scene until about 8pm before carrying out safety checks of neighbouring properties.

The lighter had set fire to the bedding before spreading to the rest of the bed and room.

The scene of the fire in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

The occupant had been out of the house at the time in his greenhouse when he was alerted to the incident by a neighbour.

Mr Aspey added: "People can get in touch with the fire station if they want a smoke alarm fitted."