Firefighters called to rescue unlucky puppy

A puppy had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck between two walls during a late-night wander.

Maggie, a 14-week-old black Labrador, found herself wedged between a conservatory and a wall at her home in Billinge, after owner Sheila Thomas let her out to go to the toilet late on Boxing Day evening.

But after spotting her favourite toy ball in the small space, the excited puppy went to retrieve it before realising it was a tighter squeeze than she thought.

Distressed and unable to move, she began crying out for help, but Sheila was unable to free her.

Firefighters were quickly dispatched, breaking the neighbour’s wall to get through and rescue Maggie, who was very distressed after being stuck in the cold and dark for so long.

Following the successful rescue, the firefighters were clearly taken with Maggie, even posing for pictures with the adorable pooch.