Firefighters were called to Hindley Prison after a blaze broke out in one of its cells.

Crews from both Hindley and Leigh attended the jail after the incident at 4pm on Sunday November 12, but the emergency had already been dealt by the time they arrived.

Safety checks were made and it was ascertained that no-one had been injured, there was no further fire risk and they left.

No-one was injured in the incident at Hindley Prison

