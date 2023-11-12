News you can trust since 1853
Firefighters called to Wigan jail after prisoner set fire to his cell

Firefighters were called to Hindley Prison after a blaze broke out in one of its cells.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Crews from both Hindley and Leigh attended the jail after the incident at 4pm on Sunday November 12, but the emergency had already been dealt by the time they arrived.

Safety checks were made and it was ascertained that no-one had been injured, there was no further fire risk and they left.

No-one was injured in the incident at Hindley Prison
A spokesman for Leigh fire station said: “A prisoner had set fire to his cell and we were called. But as usual, the prison service staff tackled the incident quickly and efficiently, innundating the room, before we got there.”