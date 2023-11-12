Firefighters called to Wigan jail after prisoner set fire to his cell
Firefighters were called to Hindley Prison after a blaze broke out in one of its cells.
Crews from both Hindley and Leigh attended the jail after the incident at 4pm on Sunday November 12, but the emergency had already been dealt by the time they arrived.
Safety checks were made and it was ascertained that no-one had been injured, there was no further fire risk and they left.
A spokesman for Leigh fire station said: “A prisoner had set fire to his cell and we were called. But as usual, the prison service staff tackled the incident quickly and efficiently, innundating the room, before we got there.”