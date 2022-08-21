Firefighters continue to put out derelict mill blaze in Accrington as drone footage locates burning gas pipe
Firefighters continue to battle a huge fire that started yesterday (Aug 20) in an abandoned building on Blackburn Road, which remains closed both ways.
Gas is being treated as the most likely cause of a serious blaze that started before 16:50 on Saturday, in the Church area of Accrington.
Fire crews extinguished a fire from the gas supply at around 11:57 this morning, after a team from Cadent Gas became involved with the investigation.
A Lancashire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: Cadent Gas have now isolated the gas mains supply and the fire from the gas supply has now been extinguished. Firefighters are currently looking for hotspots and a multi-agency fire investigation is underway.”
A burning gas pipe was identified by drone footage, posted on the LFRS twitter page at 23:30 last night.
Six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water bowser and air unit attended the fire, which was ‘well alight when crews arrived’.
Blackburn Road remains closed both ways.