The buildings in York Street, Atherton, have stood empty for four years now since the council moved library services to Atherton town hall and they have become the focus of vandal attacks and break-ins.

A crew from Atherton fire station was called to the premises at 9.50pm on Wednesday June 22, and when they arrived smoke could be seen pouring from broken windows and vents.

The flames were found and confined to one of the offices where furniture was on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters at the scene of the former library blaze

Crew manager Phil Dearden said: “There was evidence of a break-in at the back so we secured that door.

"It is evident that people have been getting in here and causing damage for some time now.”

A positiive pressure ventilator was used to expel smoke from the building.

Firefighters getting into the smoke-logged former library